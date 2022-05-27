THE sun came out for the Breakers first home match against the top of the ladder Coburg Lions.
It was a tight fought contest right from the first bounce with both teams only managing one goal each for the quarter.
The Breakers goal coming via a bit of magic from Ella Cargill from the pocket.
Sunday Brisbane was rewarded for her work rate and hard running with a goal in the second to give the Breakers the lead going into half time.
Half time: Breakers 2.3-15 – Coburg 1.3-9
The Breakers continued their great pressure in the third quarter with Tayla Tatterson, Aimee Beck and Rachel Cameron leading the way but couldn’t find an avenue to goal.
A 25m penalty with seconds to go in the quarter gifted the opposition a goal, the lead and momentum going into the last quarter.
The Breakers had most of the play in the last quarter with a Jenna Russo putting her team back in front with a nice snap.
However, Coburg found another gear in the last 10 minutes and scored a couple of quick goals to put the game away.
Chelsea Connell in her 50th game played as we have come to expect – getting herself in the right position time after time to cut-off the opposition attack.
Stacey Poke was another key contributor in the backline and worked tirelessly all game.
Goals: E.Cargill, S.Brisbane, J.Russo
Best: C.Connell, S.Brisbane, T.Tatterson, S.Poke, K.O’Neill, K.Caughey
Next week the Breakers host Edithvale-Aspendale on Sunday at 11am at Dalyston.