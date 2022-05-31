THE state government is providing free influenza vaccinations for Victorians throughout June.
More than 3000 GP clinics and community pharmacies across Victoria will be invited to offer the free flu vaccinations from this Wednesday, as part of a $33 million package.
The flu vaccination is already free for eligible groups including children under five years, people over 65 years, pregnant women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people with increased risk medical conditions.
The Government will reimburse GPs and community pharmacies for flu vaccines that are administered to any Victorians that are not usually eligible for free flu shots.
This will mean all Victorians aged six months and over will be eligible for the free flu shot between June 1 and 30.
Flu vaccines have already been made available to children aged five years and over from their community pharmacy.
As part of the push, the Government is also offering $2000 grants to immunisation providers to help them manage the additional demand – such as rostering on more staff and opening for longer hours.
Victorians are encouraged to contact their local GP or community pharmacy from tomorrow, Wednesday, June 1, to book their free vaccine.