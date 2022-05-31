BASS-RAISED swimmer Bowen Gough is ready to represent Australia at the 2022 FINA World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth Games, having qualified for the 200m butterfly at both.
Now aged 24, Gough has devoted years of hard work to reach this point, having started out at South Gippsland Bass Swimming Club when he was seven.
After the disappointment of narrowly missing selection for last year’s Tokyo Olympics, due to placing third, and despite making the required qualifying time, he took a break to reassess his goals.
“It was hard last year because the pinnacle of our sport is the Olympics and the planning coaches do for you is in a four-year cycle, and it was shattering to swim under the qualifying time but come third,” Gough said.
“I had to think about if I wanted to try and do it again, and there’s always the risk that the same result happens, but I decided I was going to go all in and leave no regrets.”
That renewed commitment prompted a move to Queensland, under the watch of experienced coach Michael Bohl, who Gough considers the best coach in Australia.
“I didn’t have any regrets about how I prepared for Tokyo, but Queensland’s the mecca for swimming in Australia, and it’s a perfect environment for swimming, and I didn’t want to look back and say, ‘I wish I’d given it a go’,” Gough said.
He made the move to the Sunshine State from Melbourne last November.
Gough is inspired by squad members including Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, and Mack Horton.
“I think there are seven of us going to the World Champs from my group and 10 to the Commonwealth Games, and being surrounded by world class swimmers every day has made me a better swimmer,” Gough said.
He explained that Bohl’s experience combined with his calm demeanour are reasons for the coach’s success.
“He’s so relaxed and so good at planning for every individual and he gives you confidence,” Gough said.
Previously, Gough identified his starts and turns as areas in need of improvement.
“The turns are certainly more competitive this year but there’s still some work to improve on the start,” he said.
Achieving better underwater dolphin kicks has been a major focus in improving his turns.
“My underwater kicking speed isn’t quite as fast as some others, but I’m probably the fastest swimmer on top of the water,” Gough said.
The team leaves on June 4, with a two-week training camp in Slovakia leading into the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
“I can’t wait because I’ve been trying for so long to get onto that stage,” Gough said.
“Once I realised I’d made the team it was just relief, and now real excitement to get over and have a crack against the best in the world.”
He was delighted his parents, Owen and Michelle, were in the stands to watch him qualify after they were unable to make it to the Olympic trials due to COVID border issues.
The Sentinel-Times looks forward to following Bowen’s progress on the world stage.