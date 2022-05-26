SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council is keen to hear your feedback on the draft Great Southern Rail Trail (GSRT) Visitation and Marketing Plan.
The plan aims to outline a direction to help elevate the status of the already popular rail trail and increase recognition. It includes projects and activities that are designed to improve the experience for rail trail users, promotion and opportunities of economic benefits for the region – both now and into the future.
Mayor Cr Mohya Davies said the Great Southern Rail Trail is an important asset for South Gippsland.
“It is heavily used by the local community who use it as a place to exercise and to catch up with friends and family, yet there is potential to elevate the profile of the trail as a key tourism asset and attract visitors throughout the year,” Cr Davies said.
“The draft plan contains a number of recommendations and opportunities for the Great Southern Rail Trail and how we will promote it.
“We are very keen to hear our community’s thoughts on what has been suggested.”
Community members, businesses and visitors are encouraged to complete a short survey relating to the plan or to provide a written or online submission. There will also be two drop-in sessions on Wednesday, June 1:
- Foster (Prom Country Visitor Information Centre) – 1pm to 3pm.
- Korumburra (Coal Creek Community Park and Museum) – 4.30pm to 6.30pm.
You can find out more about the plan and give feedback at yoursay.southgippsland.vic.gov.au.