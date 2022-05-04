The Hawks are set to land on the Bass Coast, with Hawthorn’s yellow and brown stripes to grace Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve’s field, following the announcement of a partnership between the club and the local council.
Under the arrangement revealed in Wonthaggi on Tuesday, Hawthorn will play VFLW and VFL matches on the Bass Coast in the not-too-distant future, with an AFLW training camp on the agenda when the club’s inaugural squad is finalised.
Major aims of the partnership include driving greater football participation in the women’s game and promoting the south-east Victorian region.
“This is Hawthorn’s first foray into AFLW and we’re really pleased to be part of this partnership,” Bass Coast Shire Council CEO Ali Wastie said.
“It’s going to put Wonthaggi on the map and we’re keen to leverage funding opportunities from federal and state government to make sure the (intended) investment in the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve is achieved.”
Wastie said in discussions held with Hawthorn, the attributes of Bass Coast and Wonthaggi were highlighted for the club.
“We’re a sports mad community and we’ve got a really strong women’s team here already with the Bass Coast Breakers,” was the key message delivered to the Hawks.
As well as the opportunity for the local community to enjoy marquee games played on the Bass Coast, other facets of the partnership will include coaching clinics, and a boost to tourism resulting from having Hawks sides playing in the area.
Hawthorn Football general manager of operations & major projects Josh Vanderloo envisages the club’s VFLW and VFL (Box Hill Hawks) teams hitting the field in Wonthaggi next season.
Playing AFLW in the area is a longer-term aspiration, but it isn’t expected to be a big wait for locals to have an opportunity to meet the players, something that will no doubt be a boost to female footy participation in the Bass Coast region.
“Once our AFLW team is in place, we’d love to bring them here for a preseason camp,” Vanderloo said.
While the Hawks, as of Tuesday, have just four AFLW players, the squad is expected to be formed in time for an anticipated late June preseason start, with the focus on being ready for a late August commencement of the competition.
“We want to engage with all the communities in our heartland,” Vanderloo said of the partnership with Bass Coast Shire Council and the opportunities it will provide for locals.
He said the Bass Coast region falls into that heartland.
The Hawks hope to expand participation, especially in women’s footy, providing further talent pathways.
Ultimately it is intended the arrangement will unlock talent, enabling more players from the area to experience high-level footy representing Hawthorn, and strengthening the club in the process.
The initial aim to get a Hawthorn presence onfield in Wonthaggi is to arrange a Hawthorn and Box Hill Hawks VFLW/VFL double-header fixture during the sides’ 2022 campaigns.
Hawthorn CEO Justin Reeves believes the partnership with council forms a significant step in the club’s efforts to grow its women’s football program, along with helping develop the broader women’s football community.
“We’re really pleased to be partnering with Bass Coast Shire Council as we stand on the cusp of a historic period for the club, ahead of our move into the AFLW,” Reeves said.