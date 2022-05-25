A REFRESHED Toora side faced a significant challenge, with the winless side hosting a confidence-filled MDU that toppled Hill End in the previous round.
The Magpies it must be said have never given up, despite a tough start to the season, and their tenacity took them to within a straight kick of winning their first match of the 2022 season against the Demons.
“We came so close, and our side was well drilled and put in effort all day,” Toora coach Matt Ponton said.
He was particularly delighted with the efforts of his backline.
“Peter Grant and Jack Weston did amazing work,” Ponton declared.
He was pleased with his side’s overall discipline and ability to maintain structure, making it a challenging day for MDU.
“I’m proud of the players for the guts they showed,” Ponton said of his Magpies.
The win for MDU was an important one on the back of their impressive victory a week earlier and keeps the Demons in touch with the top five.
“All credit needs to go to Toora, and they made us play the game on their terms,” MDU coach Peter Harris said.
He was relieved his side managed to escape with the four points, but knows the Demons will need to be right on their game for next week’s massive challenge against Newborough.