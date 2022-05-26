Round 6: Leongatha Knights Football Club v Trafalgar Victory
Reserves: Leongatha 1 v Trafalgar 4
Seniors: Leongatha 4 v Trafalgar 3. With both teams heading into the match undefeated this season, Round 6’s fixture between Leongatha Knights and Trafalgar Victory was eagerly anticipated. The Knights came out strong from the start, with a high press resulting in a goal in the first five minutes for Leongatha captain PJ O’Meara. Trafalgar appeared off balance in the first half, struggling to win the ball from Leongatha’s dominant midfield. Another finish from O’Meara and fellow striker Jethro Alison saw Leongatha head into half time with a solid 3-0 lead. However, an altercation following O’Meara’s third goal saw Trafalgar fire up and push forward into their attack. A solid header, penalty and free kick saw
Trafalgar win 3 goals in 15 minutes. Though they pushed hard, Trafalgar were unable to unseat Leongatha’s lead seeing the home team Knights secure the victory with a 4-3 win, retaining their position on top of the ladder. Player of the match went to PJ O’Meara for an excellent hat trick and true leadership on the pitch.