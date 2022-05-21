“IF IT becomes marginal, either as a victory for me, or a lot closer for the other side, I think that would be a win for the people of Monash.”
That’s the view of communications consultant, Jess O’Donnell of Drouin, who frankly gives herself a good chance of unseating the Liberal incumbent Russell Broadbent in tonight’s counting.
Mr Broadbent is sitting on a two-party preferred vote of 57.51 per cent, as against Ms O’Donnell’s 42.49 per cent but the Labor candidate believes a national swing, if it eventuates, plus some political problems for Mr Broadbent in recent times, might play into her hands.
The Sentinel-Times caught up with Ms O’Donnell on the booth at the Drouin Primary School where she spent the whole day on election day.
Do you see a path to victory today? the Sentinel-Times asked Ms O’Donnell.
“Look I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself but today has been a completely different day to three years ago,” Ms O’Donnell said.
“This booth here at the Drouin Primary School is the town’s biggest booth and traditionally it’s been conservative, as much as 70%-30% to the Coalition, but we’re not seeing anything like that today.
“Depending on the sort of swing there is in Victoria and also nationally, we could hope to pick something up there. Hopefully, the improved response I’ve been receiving this time around translates into a bigger vote for me personally and then there have been a few issues for the incumbent as well.”
Ms O’Donnell is probably talking about Russell Broadbent’s left-field response to the COVID-19 pandemic, refusing to follow the advice of Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly, to the community and get vaccinated, instead choosing to follow a regime of vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, B1 and other supplements to improve his immune system and then immediately taking the non-approved scabies’ treatment Ivermectin when he ultimately contracted COVID.
Ms O’Donnell did not elaborate in the incumbent’s issues but believes it could result in a drop in his personal vote, which stood at 46.28 per cent at the 2019 election.
“It’s not that I didn’t get a good response last time, I did. But it’s been the willingness of more people to offer to help me this time, to talk to me, to ask questions, to offer their support this time that’s been different.”
And, right on cue, that impression was underlined in red texta.
“That’s the first time I haven’t voted Liberal. I’ve voted for you and for Labor for the first time in my life today,” said a local female voter, coming out of the booth at Drouin.
“I’ve been getting quite a bit of that today,” Ms O’Donnell said.
She said there had also been a strong vote, especially in the younger demographic, for action on Climate Change and she believed the ALP and the Greens would be the beneficiary of that.
“Everyone is concerned about the state of aged care, the cost and chronic lack of childcare, and health services… they’re key,” Ms O’Donnell said.
And the funding for the West Gippsland Hospital always comes up.
“There’s a lot that can be done with good advocacy. We shouldn’t be putting it in the ‘too hard basket,” she sad.
“At the end of the day, if we can make Monash more marginal, whether I win or it’s a win for the other side, that would be a good outcome for the people of Monash.
“But I’ve got a good feeling about this and I think we might see a little bit of action around the seat of Monash in tonight’s count,” she said.
The Drouin Primary School was one of the few polling places offering the “democracy sausage” on Saturday and the local primary school parents and friends did a roaring trade, especially in the morning, before everyone dispersed and headed off to their sports.
Two Longwarry netballers, calling in to cast their first-ever vote, were Lucy Bray and Claire Sprowell, delighted to be part of the political process but keeping their voting preferences to themselves.