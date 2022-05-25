WHAT should the Bass Coast Shire Council do to support, facilitate, and advocate for economic growth?
Is it all about trying to attract new business and investment from outside or is it more important to support existing business by getting the basics right; parking, planning and infrastructure?
Or is the crisis in housing for staff and the chronic lack of childcare for those wanting to get back into the workforce the biggest problem.
If you’ve got a view, you have a chance to help the Bass Coast Council decide its priorities for economic development in the local area.
But hurry, you only have until Friday, May 27 to fill out the survey.
Bass Coast Shire Council’s 2022 Business and Industry Survey opened for comment last month.
They’re aiming to make contact with the shire’s 3200 businesses, which employ almost 11,000 people by encouraging them to participate in the survey.
Bass Coast Shire, Cr Michael Whelan, said information gathered from the survey will help Council understand some of the challenges and opportunities for businesses in Bass Coast and better guide the work Council does to facilitate a healthy and sustainable economy.
“The survey data will be key in shaping Council’s approach to economic development, including how we attract and facilitate new investment, support our existing businesses, how we better prepare our local workforce and a range of other initiatives that will be considered as part of our Economic Development Framework,” Cr Whelan said.
“The information provided by our local business owners will be invaluable, to help us to understand business sentiment and identify trends, training gaps, and key issues
“We know that it has been a really difficult two years for many industries, which is why we are keen to hear from local businesses, so we know where to focus our advocacy and support,” Cr Whelan concluded.
The survey can be found at http://www.engage.basscoast.vic.gov.au/businesssurvey and takes less than 15 minutes to complete.
Everyone who completes the survey will go into a draw to win one of three $100 gift vouchers from Revive Beauty and Spa, Zeal and Flow or Ivy Plant Studio.
For more information on the survey, contact Council’s Business Support Team on business.support@basscoast.vic.gov.au or 1300 BCOAST (226 278) or (03) 5671 2211.