LET’S face it; most of us have had a lot of time the last two years to watch live concerts via streaming services in the comfort of our homes.
But how many of us can say we were in the audience when one was filmed?
Wonthaggi’s Marcus Ryan has spent most of his career touring the world performing stand-up comedy.
This week, his dream to come home to record his very own special is becoming a reality.
“After the show got shut down two years ago thanks to you know what, I wasn’t sure it’d happen again, but the response was so good that the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre is almost sold out, so we’ve added a second show at Archies Creek at the famous Archies Creek Hotel known mostly for music in recent times with the Caravan Music Club.
“Dad’s family have been part of Archies Creek for over 100 years and Wonthaggi is where I grew up so to have my shows professionally filmed in both these towns is extra special.
“I’ve got a lot of material out of Gippsland over the years, now it’s time to give back and showcase Bass Coast to the world! Wonny is close to full but we could really use a lot more bums on seats Thursday at Archies Creek, so if anyone fancies supporting a local artist, get on board for a fun night of laughs, it’s in the cosy front bar venue so it’ll be a nice intimate show, and who knows, you might end up on the big screen!”
Marcus is joined by international comedian Lars Callieou (Canada) this Thursday, May 12, at Archies Creek Hotel. Doors open 7.30pm. Show 8pm.
On Friday, Marcus will be at the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre, with doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets and info at itsmarcusryan.com.