ROUND 2 of the 2022 Victorian Longboard Titles was completed over the weekend at Thirteenth Beach, with highly contestable waves on offer for both days of competition.
Waves were in the 2-3foot range for the entirety of the competition, with offshore winds becoming cross-shore on Sunday for finals day. A left and right peak was on offer for the finals, which saw everyone rip in and post excellent scores.
Not only were winners announced across 15 divisions, but state champs were also decided.
Round 2 Results:
Over 40 Women Longboard: 1st Jacquie Chambers, 2nd Natalie Van Der Heyden.
Over 40 Women Logger: 2nd Jacquie Chambers.
Over 60 Men Longboard: 2nd Andrew Lidsey.
U18 Girls Longboard: 1st Niamh Moore.
U18 Boys Longboard: 1st Tate Russell.
U18 Boys Logger: 2nd Tate Russell.
2022 Victorian Longboard Titles – Champions
Over 40 Women Longboard: Jacquie Chambers and Runner Up, Natalie Van Der Heyden.
Over 40 Women Logger: Jacquie Chambers.
U18 Girls Longboard: Niamh Moore.
U18 Boys Longboard: Tate Russell
U18 Boys Logger Runner up: Tate Russell.