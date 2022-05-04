By Geoff Wyatt, Poowong FNC
POOWONG travelled to Buln Buln where the ground was soft from overnight rain, and the bounce of the ball was making it hard for players from either side to attack the football with any confidence.
Poowong Seniors were forced to make three changes from the previous week due to work, but we had all three teams – Seniors, Reserves and Under 16s – with full lists on the day which is a credit to the club’s committees’ hard work and the local community.
Our very young Under 16s were up first and came away with a victory, a credit to coach Matt Henshall’s hard work with skills training and the keenness of the group to train and develop their football.
The Seniors started off kicking against a strong breeze to the Noojee end and played a great quarter of football but a couple of late incidents in the quarter appeared to upset their concentration and confidence in the game.
Unfortunately, these incidents’ outcomes spoilt a good game of football when it requires both sides to be confident in the flow of the game.
Poowong started off the second quarter one man down and it was Buln Buln who kicked the first goal, Poowong then took the ball forward and Paddy Harmes found Steve McInnes in the goal square for their first.
From the bounce, Buln Buln kicked their third, and from the resulting bounce Poowong went forward resulting in a free kick to Alex Henshall for six points.
Will Robertson managed a point from a mark then Josh Harvey’s snap was of bounds, Jack Hazendonk grabbed the ball from the throw in and goaled.
From the resulting bounce Buln Buln went forward and received a free kick for a point, Paddy Harmes snap rolled through for a point for Poowong. Buln Buln went forward for a rushed point followed by a 50-metre penalty from a mark, then another 50-metre when a player appeared to play on and kick a point which then resulted in a goal.
A rushed point to Buln Buln was followed by some poor Poowong defence work which let them kick their fifth. Poowong was down by 17 points at half time.
Poowong were looking to play more one-on-one but lack of pace through the centre was a concern for them and with Buln Buln working hard, they managed a series of goals before Poowong were able to hit the scoreboard through a good tackle by Steve McInnes resulting in his second goal. Buln Buln added another goal off the pack before three-quarter time where they led by 48 points.
Poowong kicked the first goal in the last quarter through Paddy Harmes off the pack but Buln Buln replied from a free kick in the square and then added another three to finish up winning 14.16.100 to Poowong 5.5.35.
Poowong will get three players back with a bit of pace and will be a better team because of this.
This weekend week we welcome Yarragon and hoping to get back on track in the Seniors and Reserves but it will not be easy.