By Geoff Wyatt, Poowong FNC
POOWONG travelled to Lang Lang on Saturday to take on a side considered to be a finals contender this season.
Poowong made two changes with Connor Cunningham (holidays) and James Scott (omitted) replaced by Jamael Knecht and Michael Whiting.
Poowong has a very even side over the ground and it was expected to be an even contest with a good ground and no rain about.
The first quarter started off with Lang Lang kicking three quick goals and it was looking as if they were going to run away with the game.
Poowong lifted with Matt Cozzio kicking Poowong’s first but Lang Lang continued to push forward and added their fourth before quarter time with the Tigers leading by 16 points.
Poowong’s coach Chris Doria asked the boys to lift and put pressure on Lang Lang straight away, which allowed Poowong to change the flow of the game with Tom Robertson, Jack Hazendonk and Jayden Sullivan directing play.
They lifted their pace and started to pinpoint their teammates around the ground.
Lang Lang struggled to cover the Poowong players’ movement of the ball and it quickly showed up on the scoreboard.
Firstly, Stephenson to Henscell hit the post, then Hazendonk goaled with the help of a 50-metre penalty.
When Cody Loughridge goaled, you could see Poowong getting on top.
Lang Lang managed three points and Poowong kicked four points and one out of bounds late in the quarter to have Lang Lang two points up at half time.
Poowong was playing a good brand of football. But the big question was, could they keep up the pressure or would Lang Lang change their game plan at half time?
Poowong came out hard and moved the ball quickly from the centre and put pressure on the Lang Lang backline straightaway and with Tom Robertson and Steve McInnes causing a lot of problems for Lang Lang.
Poowong added five goals three for the quarter, two goals each to Steve McInnes and Tom Robertson and one to Cody Loughridge, to open up a 28-point lead.
Poowong looked to have the game in hand but a couple of quick goals to Lang Lang could change everything, Poowong maintained their pressure,
Lang Lang opened with a point then Poowong attacked but managed only three points.
Lang Lang’s full forward kicked their fifth – their first goal since the first quarter.
A good pass from Jack Hazendonk to Matt Henshall resulted in Poowong’s ninth.
Lang Lang attacked but only managed a goal and a point. A 23-point win to Poowong.
This was probably Poowong’s best overall performance I have seen for a number of reasons: the way they moved the ball around to teammates and kept the pressure on the opposition was excellent. The policy of the coach Chris Doria in playing players in different positions on the ground has shown a big improvement in confidence, skills and positional play.
Poowong welcome Nyora this Saturday and look forward to defending the Demon Cup (Des Rogers played for both teams).
The Reserves with a couple of new players worked hard but Lang Lang’s foot passing and movement of the ball resulted in an 81-point victory to Lang Lang.
Poowongs Under 16’s had a victory overcoming a poor start to get home by three points 52 to Lang Lang 49 in a team performance. Well done and keep up the training and skill work.