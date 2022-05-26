SERVICES Australia’s Mobile Service Centre Golden Wattle is travelling through south-east Victoria next week to offer locals easy access to Centrelink, Medicare and Department of Veterans Affairs services.
Golden Wattle will travel to South Gippsland and Phillip Island, visiting:
* Loch on Monday, May 30, Sunny Side Park, Speight Street (9am to 4pm).
* Korumburra on Tuesday, May 31, at the rear of Kelly’s Bakery Café, Commercial Street (9am to 4pm).
* Cowes on Wednesday, June 1, (9am to 4pm) and Thursday, June 2, (9am to 3pm) near the Jetty, The Esplanade.
Mobile Services Centres are 20-tonne trucks operated by staff from Services Australia, providing regional and rural Australians with friendly face-to-face service and tailored support. Staff on board this trip can help with:
* Centrelink claims;
* Medicare registrations; and
* Accessing online services.
Information about Department of Veterans’ Affairs programs and support services will also be available. All services will be offered with strict COVID-19 safety precautions in place.