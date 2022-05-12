MRS Brown is in town for the Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival starting this weekend, and she’s just one of a tremendous display of tea cosies that will feature, ranging from crazy to stylish.
While some are tiny, one is gigantic, with the Biggest Tea Cosy Ever to be officially measured this Saturday in its bid to claim a Guinness World Record.
Pack your chair and blanket and get to Fish Creek by 1pm to hear the vibrant music of the South Gippsland Shire Brass Band and witness the record attempt.
The town’s cafes and Foster Rotary’s ‘sausage sizzlers’ are ready to keep you fed, while galleries old and new offer you more to see.
Learn how to make weed tea with the expertise of the Community Composter group who will appear at 2.30pm, also providing music.
Those wishing to attend the Tea Essentials talk on Sunday, May 15, or the South Gippsland Hospital Auxiliary High Tea on Sunday May 22 are urged to get in quickly before the events are booked out.
Tea Cosy Cabaret tickets have already sold out.
Bendigo Bank Market Day returns on election day, Saturday May 21, with craft and food stalls, music by Invy Horn Jam and a magician to keep the crowd entertained.
The Tea Cosy Festival runs from May 14-22, 10am to 4pm each day.
For details of all events, see the advertisement in this issue, visit teacosyfestival.com.au or call 0484 586 296.