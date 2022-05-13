AS THE weather starts to cool, it’s getting close to the most exciting time of the year – the whales are coming!
The Island Whale Festival is in its sixth year and organisers are hoping this will be the best year yet – running from Friday, July 1, to Sunday, July 3, during the school holidays.
Destination Phillip Island promises an exciting program with festival partners Phillip Island Nature Parks, the Dolphin Research Institute, Wildlife Coast Cruises, Two Bays Whale Project and Bass Coast Shire Council offering activities for the kids, science presentations and displays.
This year’s Festival Hub will be at St Phillips Church and the Masonic Hall in Cowes, with events also scheduled at The Nobbies and Woolamai Life Saving Club.
Whale out of Water will be back in the marquee, with an exciting presentation of the short film Regenerating Australia by Damon Gameau, the award-winning director of 2040 and That Sugar Film. Regenerating Australia looks at what Australia would look like in 2030 if we simply listened to the needs of its people.
Additionally, the very talented local artist Zev Landes has created new mascots for the festival – a Humpback and a Southern Right Whale.
A published cartoonist and illustrator, Zev’s artwork celebrates the ridiculousness of life through humour.
His playful characters bring to life issues of wildlife conservation, social commentary and even surfing.
The new mascots need some names, and they need your help!
Each winner (one for each character) will receive a family ticket for a three-hour Dolphin & Whale cruise on Wildlife Coast Cruises valued at $328 each.
Competition links are on the IslandWhales Facebook page and close on Wednesday, May 25.
Stay up to date at islandwhales.com.au, which includes information on the Phillip Island and Bass Coast Whale Discovery Trail and tips for sighting whales from the land.