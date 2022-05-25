PHILLIP Island Nature Parks has been honoured with entry into the Ecotourism Australia Hall of Fame.
In 1997, there were only 18 eco-certified operators in Australia and as the nation’s first ecotourism innovators, Nature Parks has helped pave the way for responsible and sustainable tourism that millions of visitors enjoy.
Today, over 500 eco-certified operators are participating in the National Ecotourism Accreditation Program.
Nature Parks is one of only 41 Australian organisations that has achieved this hallmark of 20 years’ certification.
“Nature Parks is proud to be eco-certified, as it’s one way we can demonstrate our commitment to conservation and nature-based tourism to our visitors,” said Kate Adams from Phillip Island Nature Parks.
The achievement comes as Nature Parks welcomes international visitors back to Phillip Island.
From June 1, Nature Parks will extend its eco-accredited offers to include the popular Guided Ranger Tour and Ultimate Adventure Tour on a nightly basis, where guests will experience a guided eco-adventure amongst the little penguin colony with eco-accredited rangers.