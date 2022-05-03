NEWHAVEN College is excited to be holding its annual Open Day on Saturday, May 14, from 10am-2pm.
Staff and student leaders will be offering visitors a guided tour of the stunning College facilities, including the 12 Tennis Court/full-size Hockey Pitch, Soccer Oval and open air Amphitheatre.
During the tour visitors will meet our students and staff, and see teaching and learning in action. Discover the academic programs and co-curricular opportunities offered by the College and see the building progress on the $7.5 Million Performing Arts Wing that is due to be completed early this term.
Prep to Year 12
Junior School consists of students from Prep to Year 4. We believe every young person is unique and can become the best version of themselves in a happy, challenging and safe environment. The staff are committed to providing a high quality education and offer a broad, balanced curriculum in small class sizes.
Middle School consists of students from Year 5 to Year 8. Our unique programs are intended to optimise the social, emotional and academic capabilities that our students need in order to be successful in school and beyond. We create an intimate environment where every student is known, seen and heard so that a strong sense of belonging and care is a feature of their time with us.
Senior School consists of students in Year 9 to 12. Students have the opportunity to complete their Victorian Certificate of Education, a school-basedapprenticeship or a Level II Certificate in a trade. This allows all students the flexibility and choice to tailor their learnings to achieve their own aspirations and abilities.
Diverse range of cultural and academic opportunities
Our College provides so much more than an academic program but a vibrant and nurturing learning community where each student’s gifts and talents can flourish.
Opportunities include: transitional curriculum structure, extensive co-curricular programs, social and emotional learning programs, extensive sporting programs, private and in class music lessons, equestrian team, surfing academy, tennis academy, creative drama and visual arts programs, Japanese language/cultural studies, extensive camps program, leadership opportunities, level 2 building & construction, school based apprenticeships, VCE course selection guidance and careers centre.
Building for the future
Newhaven College is committed to further developing the College facilities, ensuring that they have an environment where creativity, academic, emotional, spiritual, physical and life skills are nurtured.
College facilities include: 3 sub schools, Year 9 learning centre, library, arts, science and technology wing, trades skills centre, food technology centre, double court gymnasium, football oval, soccer field, hockey pitch/12 tennis courts, 2 x multipurpose courts, open-air amphitheatre, wildlife wetlands and the netball courts, cricket nets and performing arts wing currently under construction.
Future development plans include: 450 seat Performing Arts Auditorium, Aquatic Centre, Early Learning Centre, Junior School Sports Oval and Boarding House.
Our College leaders and staff look forward to welcoming you during our Open Day. If you are unable to attend, please contact our Registrar Belinda Manning on 5956 7505 or belinda.manning@newhavencol.vic.edu.au to arrange a private tour.