“I’VE investigated it and according to my reading of Section 44 of the Constitution, I don’t have a problem,” said Independent Candidate for Monash Deb Leonard.
Ms Leonard was at the opening of the Early Voting booths at Warragul today when she took time out to quash claims she might have a problem taking office, if she wins the election in Monash, due to her father’s New Zealand heritage.
But unlike the Nationals’ Barnaby Joyce, who was ruled ineligible to retain his seat in Parliament in 2017, Ms Leonard has age on her side.
“I’ve looked into it and I’m fine,” said Ms Leonard this week.
“According to New Zealand law, anyone born overseas to a New Zealand father between 1949 and 1978 is considered a ‘citizen by descent’ but I was born in Australia, at Prahran in 1980.”
Section 44 of the Constitution sets out restrictions on who can be a candidate for Federal parliament. In full it reads:
“44. Any person who (i.) Is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power… shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives.”
However, while the High Court ruled the in between dates in New Zealand law were a problem for Mr Joyce, they’re not a problem for Ms Leonard.
“I didn’t get a ruling on it but I’m pretty confident about my reading of Section 44,” Ms Leonard, a Gippsland lawyer, said.
Ms Leonard said the issue had been raised in an article in a Melbourne newspaper however while they claimed she had refused to comment, Ms Leonard said she hadn’t even been contacted by the newspaper in question.
“It’s been nothing but a positive campaign. I’ve had plenty of good feedback and been able to raise the profile of issues that are important to local people.”
Among her policies are the following:
Aged care: The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety report made a number of recommendations, but to date, none have been implemented. I support implementation of all recommendations of the Royal Commission, to ensure high quality care to residents, and support and retain good staff in the industry. Much of the older community have given me feedback about the ‘Indue Card’ – people who have worked their whole life and always managed their own finances should not be punished with this restrictive card.
Climate change: Climate change action needs to happen today. Our children and grandchildren will be paying the high price in the future, not just in money, but with their livelihoods if we fail to turn things around now. We need urgent, science based, climate action. We don’t have to choose between environment and economy – each can coexist and improve the other.
Ms Leonard’s policy statements are all available on her website at: https://www.debleonard4monash.com.au
Ms Leonard has not put out a numbered ‘how to vote’ card and is encouraging voters to list their own preferences by numbering every square on the ballot paper.