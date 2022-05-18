VICTORIA Police is issuing an urgent safety plea to all road users in response to pedestrian deaths more than doubling this year.
Police will stage a statewide day of action targeting pedestrian safety and distraction this Wednesday, May 18, coinciding with National Road Safety Week.
Victoria Police is concerned the spike in pedestrian deaths will continue heading into the winter months as it gets darker earlier and visibility is reduced.
Pedestrian volumes are also increasing as more people return to work and social events.
Statewide, 15 pedestrians have died on Victoria’s roads this year compared with six at the same time last year.
Victoria Police analysis shows more than 1200 pedestrians were injured last year alone.
While there were zero pedestrian deaths across Bass Coast and Latrobe regions between January-December 2021, 38 pedestrian injuries were recorded.
Locally, pedestrians have raised concerns about Leongatha’s Bair Street crossings and driver distraction, which police were aware of but noted no injuries have been reported to date.
This Wednesday’s day of action will see highway patrol and general duties police across the state specifically tasked to target pedestrian safety and distraction, which has been a factor in several pedestrian deaths this year.
Victoria Police is particularly concerned pedestrians playing loud music through headphones or using their mobile phone may not be alert to hazards around them.
Motorists are being urged to slow down and pay attention, especially in built up areas where there are more pedestrians.
Police will be making sure they’re adhering to speed limits, obeying road rules around pedestrian crossings and refraining from using their mobile phone behind the wheel.
Police forces around Australia will join the day of action as part of National Road Safety Week, which runs until May 23.
Victoria Police is also this Friday, May 20, supporting Walk Safely to School Day as part of National Road Safety Week activities.