NYORA recorded its second win for the season at the weekend.
The Nyora Saints, playing at home, were raring to make their mark on the back of last week’s loss to Yarragon.
While Nilma Darnum got the upper hand in the first term, booting two majors to Nyora’s one, the Saints secured the lead by the main break by firing off three majors off a few opportunities at goal in tough conditions.
They extended their lead, putting another two on the board in the third term, while holding Nilma Darnum goalless, finishing off their efforts with one major off a few more shots at goal.
Although it was a scrappy game all-day, the Saints still played good-structured footy.
“A quarter of footy for the seniors was the difference in the end,” playing coach Dylan
Heylen said.
“Our boys didn’t play the best but scrapped hard all day and got the win.”
“Next week is going to be a lot tougher against Neerim South. Hopefully we rise to the challenge. Looking forward to it though.”
Nilma Darnum, on the back of their fifth loss this season and on the bottom of the ladder, will host Poowong this weekend.
Meanwhile, ninth-placed Nyora will take on ladder leaders Neerim South.
The following match, on May 21, will see Brownlow medallist and premiership player Dane Swan don the red, white and black.
The match will be followed by a Sportsmans night where attendees will hear stories from Dane Swan and Ricky Nixon. More information on the Nyora Football Netball Club Facebook page.