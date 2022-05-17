LOCATED in a quiet, established street with a stunning garden is this immaculately presented home that needs to be seen to be truly appreciated.
Upon entering the home, you will be in awe of the ambience and quality that lies before you.
Features include:
• Four generous-sized bedrooms with built-in robes, the master suite boasting a gorgeous ensuite and a generous walk-in robe.
• Study/office or sitting room, enabling you to work from home.
• A formal lounge overlooking the perfectly manicured gardens.
• Executive kitchen, boasting stone benchtops, quality appliances and large breakfast bar.
• A functional walk-in butle’s pantry with loads of storage.
• A massive open plan dining/living area with an adjoining family room.
• Central bathroom, separate toilet and laundry.
• A stunning undercover alfresco area.
• Quality fixtures and fittings throughout, with luxurious floor coverings and soft furnishings.
• A meticulously planted garden that has been lovingly created and curated to create a gorgeous surrounding ambience.
Don’t miss the opportunity to inspect this divine property!
Call Kellie Thomas on 0438 647 449.
20 Louisa Court, Leongatha
For Sale $899,000
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Kellie Thomas 0438 647 449