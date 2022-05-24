THE SIREN rang out as Jack Hutchinson took his set shot to win the game for Wonthaggi, but his kick sailed through for a behind, condemning Power to a 1-point loss.
With Wonthaggi trailing by just a goal at the last change, dominating the final term and holding Morwell to 1.0(6) for the stanza, it was remarkable the result came down to the final kick of the day.
A commanding second term had Wonthaggi well placed at the long break, leading host Morwell by 22 points.
After an even first stanza, Power got on top around the ground and looked increasingly dangerous up forward.
Big man Jordan Staley became a strong marking target in Wonthaggi’s attacking arc, with lively teammate Noah Anderson also proving difficult for the Tigers’ backmen to contain.
Anderson was in the game from early, kicking goals and setting them up.
After a classy first term gather-and-goal, he added another major early in time on in the second stanza.
That came from a shot on the run set up by a teammate’s handball.
That was just reward for Anderson’s earlier pinpoint passing to set up goals for teammates.
Such was Wonthaggi’s dominance in the second term, Morwell took 28 minutes to record its one major for the quarter.
Power was quick to respond to that, with Troy Harley marking a Toma Huther pass and nailing his set shot from the goal square.
However, the home side hit back hard in the third term to set up its 1-goal lead at the final change.
The Tigers stepped up their ferocity, hunting in numbers, and Wonthaggi looked rushed and harried throughout the term.
Red-headed big man Tristen Waack had been contained in the second term after a strong first quarter, but took charge in the third stanza with some classy ruck work, and was winning the footy around the ground.
He set the standard with his tackling and uncompromising attack on the Sherrin.
A Ryan Sparkes’ snap in time on gave Power a crucial goal and hopes of a three quarter time lead.
However, Morwell responded swiftly, with set shot goals to Nathan Noblett and Brandon McDonald.
It was McDonald who goaled early in the third term, making no mistake from a difficult angle after marking near the behind post, showing confidence that spread throughout the team.
After his time-on goal, the Tigers’ defence had to withstand some late pressure from Wonthaggi, but succeeded in holding Power at bay.
Frustratingly for Wonthaggi, coach Jarryd Blair was ready to take a set shot inside Power’s attacking arc after receiving a 50-metre penalty, only for a free kick to be awarded to the Tigers.
Blair’s tenacious attack on the footy and courage helped inspire Wonthaggi and set up attacking opportunities in the last term, but while Power looked much improved it struggled to have an impact on the scoreboard.
A goal on the run three minutes into the term pulled Wonthaggi level, but that was quickly cancelled out by a defensive howler that handed Morwell an easy major, and the lead.
That was just five minutes into the quarter and Wonthaggi could muster nothing more than behinds from its string of attacking opportunities thereafter.
Anderson was a terrific contributor for the narrowly-beaten Power and finished with a couple of goals in an impressive team-oriented display.
Hutchinson also performed strongly and was Wonthaggi’s other multiple goalscorer, with a couple of majors to his name.
Aiden Lindsey was hard at it again in Wonthaggi’s midfield and showed plenty of class, with Huther working hard in the ruck and around the ground, often battling manfully with the impressive Waack.
Despite Huther’s solid efforts, Waack’s performance in the first and third terms went a long way to the Tigers winning the game, and the Morwell player impressed with his relentless running, skill and ferocious attack on opponents and the footy.
McDonald finished as the winner’s leading goalkicker, with three majors, with Noblett and Riley Loprese managing a couple each.
After an even first term it was strange to see vast momentum swings from quarter to quarter despite the light breeze.
Power players will be kicking themselves for failing to capitalise on their last term dominance.
Wonthaggi sits fifth on the ladder and needs to bounce back to winning ways when it hosts bottom-of-the-table Bairnsdale in round 8.