ANYONE who lived in the Bass Coast area prior to December 4, 1977, or in South Gippsland prior to July 24, 1993, would have a story to tell about the trains.
But have you ever thought of writing it down?
Korumburra’s Bob Newton has.
The former South Gippsland Shire Council Mayor, already the author of numerous local history books about everything from golf clubs to road names, has decided to tackle the history of rail in this area.
It’s a huge undertaking covering not only the main lines to Leongatha, Korumburra and Wonthaggi but also every extension and spur line that ever existed, whether for coal, sand or coastal supplies, east of Prince’s Bridge.
“The Strzelecki line, the coal lines out to Outtrim and Jumbunna, the tramway to Welshpool, and the main line all the way to Woodside; it’s an amazing story and quite a lot of interesting things happened along the way,” said Bob this week.
For example, if you can believe it, the entire length of the railway line from Nyora to Wonthaggi was constructed by hand in 10 weeks, such was the Victorian Railways desperation for coal for its trains, carrying its first Wonthaggi coal out in February 1910.
Could you imagine them doing that today?
Bob Newton has uncovered many interesting stories about the railway line, including an account of how two local men; John Colgate and Loco foreman Lawrence Carter Holmes, broke a rail strike and secretly drove a train out of Korumburra and back to Melbourne in May 1903.
“As the story goes,” said Bob, “if a train could be driven out of the blockade, the strike was declared to be over, so it was quite a big deal.
“A lot of people supported the strike but after weeks without rail connection, the dairy farmers had poured hundreds of gallons of milk down the drain, and it was getting to the point where there was little or no food in the stores.
“Something had to happen, and it did,” Mr Newton said.
Bob drew the bulk of his account about the strike from the Korumburra-based newspaper, the Great Southern Advocate, where it was noted that a meeting called in Spellers Hall had been fiercely supportive of the coal strike and the rail strike, but that an equally well attended meeting of farmers in the Middle Hotel backed the strike breaking initiative that followed.
According to a report in the Melbourne Argus, the train crew from Korumburra led by Holmes, were “kicked and punched to the ground” on their arrival in Melbourne but their efforts were later hailed as courageous by the residents of Korumburra and District.
Both men were presented with awards including a gold medal, gold watch and engraved silver tea services to mark the occasion.
According to Bob Newton, the rail history project is well on its way to fruition, but he would still be interested in seeing any historic or unusual photos detailing local rail history.
“At the present time, I am looking for a photo of Knox’s Siding and also one of the Kardella Railway Station. If anyone could help with that, I would be most appreciative.”
Please send to: inverburra@yahoo.com.au