APRIL and May to date have seen Wonthaggi Croquet Club members travel far and wide throughout Victoria and indeed Tasmania, to participate in many singles and doubles events.
Virginia Wheeler and Neil Warburton travelled to Launceston over Easter and competed in the Golf Croquet singles, where Virginia reached the semi-final in her section.
Neil did not fare quite as well but acquitted himself admirably.
Immediately following the two days of singles, they competed as a pair in the two-day doubles event. Played well but unfortunately no trophies to show for their efforts.
Sue Baker and Tom Lacy competed in the Bairnsdale doubles on April 23/24 where they finished runner-up.
Tom and Neil fronted up again on April 30 and May 1, this time to contest the Warragul singles with Tom finishing third in their section.
Morwell on May 8-9 saw four of our members travel to compete in their annual doubles’ tournament.
Neil Warburton and Virginia Wheeler played in section 2 finishing with three wins under their belt. Sue Cartwright and Gerry Kool played in section 1 finishing with 1 win out of 10 games.
A first for Sue and Gerry, as over the years of playing together, they had never finished last in a competition. Can only get better from here. Tom Lacey refereed at this event.
The Bass Coast Shield was finally up and running again after several hiccups before and then of course during COVID’s interference in 2020/21.
It was held on May 10, with Wonthaggi hosting this year’s event.
This competition comprises teams from Phillip Island, Korumburra, Leongatha and Wonthaggi and is played in a format of 2 singles and 2 doubles matches on a round robin basis.
The shield was in the hands of Phillip Island who reluctantly handed it over to Wonthaggi, who won the day by a very narrow margin of 2 hoops (8 games each).