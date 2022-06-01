DO you remember the time when every school classroom had a portrait of the Queen, taking pride of place?
The famous ‘wattle painting’ of the newly-crowned Queen Elizabeth II, painted by Australian artist Sir William Dargie in 1954, is readily recognised and readily remembered by many for that reason.
The Queen’s 1954 tour was the first time a reigning monarch had set foot on Australian soil and, amazingly, about 75 per cent of Australia’s population caught a glimpse of the new young queen during that visit.
But, sadly, ahead of her Platinum Jubilee, to be celebrated in Australia from June 2, there are precious few left to be seen in our schools.
It may well be a sign of the times.
“We’re doing a lot more with Australia’s indigenous heritage these days,” said one South Gippsland principal, during a ring around by the Sentinel-Times to a selection of our primary school principals this week.
At the Phillip Island RSL, they have one of the famous wattle paintings on display.
And our local halls are another place where you’ll see a portrait of the queen hanging for posterity.
“Yes, we’ve still got one,” said President of the Arawata Hall, Craig Jackson this week.
“She’s quite high up, above the stage, with the late Prince Phillip, and she’s there to stay, I would say.”
The Arawata community, which includes a welcome sprinkling of Melbourne-based residents these days, would likely approve of the nod to our colonial heritage.
And while it’s very much about our indigenous heritage these days, for most, Queen Elizabeth II has been a consistent presence in our lives for almost 100 years.
The Arawata Hall has played a prominent role in that community for even longer, since 1882 in fact, and Mr Jackson said it isn’t likely to change anytime soon.
“We’ve got a very active committee and we’re all about re-engaging the community, with the hall now, after COVID.
“The hall is always well used for weddings, parties and special occasions. We had the election up here recently and we’ve got the “dance night” coming up on Saturday, June 18 featuring good local band ‘Red Sector’ which we’re encouraging everyone to come along to.”
For tickets contact Craig Jackson 0417 004 610.
Set to follow the dance night is the Community Casserole Tea night, both important fundraisers for the hall.
“We can get as many as 40 to the monthly dinner,” said Craig.
Neither are special events for the Platinum Jubilee but there’s bound to be a few that look up, above the stage, and send their best wishes.
Locally, though, there are a few community events scheduled for the Platinum Jubilee and putting their best foot forward, for South Gippsland, is the Loch community.
They have a BBQ tea planned for Thursday night, June 2, at Sunnyside Park, a feature of which will be the lighting of the Queen’s Beacon, from 5.30pm for 6pm, byo dinner and drinks.
And Loch is on the Australian Government’s official map for Platinum Jubilee events with its ‘Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee’ to be conducted by Rev Canon Dr Frances Grimes at the Loch Public Hall on Saturday, June 5 staring at 11am to be followed by a shared lunch and judging of the Jubilee Pudding Competition, running through to 2pm. All welcome.
The events are being organised by Loch Village Arts Council, auspiced by Loch Community Development Association Inc.
You can register your own Platinum Jubilee event at https://www.platinumjubilee.gov.au/host-your-own-event/register
What else is happening?
In recognition of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a series of events, activities, and celebrations are planned for the month of June throughout Australia.
From 2 June, all Australians will have the opportunity to submit a personal message of thanks and congratulations to Her Majesty. These messages will be collated and sent to Buckingham Palace. Message submissions will remain open on the Australian Platinum Jubilee website until 16 June 2022.
On the evening of Thursday, June 2, there will be an official event to light the Australian Platinum Jubilee Beacon on the shore of Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin. The Canberra event is one of over 50 planned lightings in Commonwealth capital cities, set to take place on the anniversary of The Queen’s coronation.
From dusk between June 2 and 5, iconic buildings and landmarks across Australia will be illuminated in purple – a colour synonymous with royalty. Iconic locations will include the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Parliament House and Brisbane’s Victoria Bridge.
On June 4 there will be an official ceremony to rename Canberra’s ‘Aspen Island’ to ‘Queen Elizabeth II Island’. The ceremony will overlook the National Carillion, which was opened by Her Majesty The Queen in 1970 as a gift from the British Government to the people of Australia. The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute, and a Royal Australian Air Force flypast.
Alongside the official events program, communities dotted around the country will gather to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. From a cake decorating at the Royal Queensland Show to a Gala Reception in Sydney; there are opportunities for all Australians to get involved in the celebrations.
For more on Platinum Jubilee events visit http://platinumjubilee.gov.au/events