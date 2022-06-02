AN ancient ceremony that has remained unchanged for centuries is to take place in Wonthaggi on Saturday, June 11, at 12 Noon.
Leaders from Freemasons Victoria will join with local members for a re-enactment of the ceremony of consecration of the Woolamai Daylight Lodge that originally took place 100 years ago.
The ceremony will be held at the Wonthaggi Masonic Centre, at Edgar St and will be open to the public.
Freemasons Victoria Grand Master Richard Elkington said this is an opportunity to unveil some of the mystery surrounding Freemasonry.
“Visitors will be able to see much of the furnishings, regalia and other aspects of Masonic ceremonies,” Mr Elkington said.
“There will be a presentation about the meaning and purpose of Freemasonry, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.”
Freemasons is a fraternity of men who focus on self-improvement and have a heavy emphasis on charity work.