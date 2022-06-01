T FOR TYRES in Korumburra is majorly recognised in the South Gippsland area for its retail tyre servicing and has been operating in Korumburra for over 20 years.
T For Tyres is part of the Dunlop Super Dealer Network and is a family-owned and operated business which has built up a vast clientele servicing local people, businesses and farmers with pride.
The business location is active on the South Gippsland Highway in the centre of Korumburra with a fantastic setup and equipment in excellent condition.
This is a well-positioned quality business catering for an ongoing in demand essential service. Historical profits are excellent and they are complimented by the current growing sales and profits.
• Excellent leasehold premises – location, visibility, size and convenience (note: the freehold is not for sale).
• Long-term security of tenure.
• Currently trading five-and-a-half-days – licensed to trade seven days.
• Opportunity for growth – mobile tyre sales/fitting and associated repair work.
• A well-run operation – one owner and three experienced employees.
• A handover familiarisation package will be available if required.
Please note: Information will only be provided after the completion of a Confidentiality Disclosure Agreement and clearance of the enquirer’s credentials.
For Sale $450,000 plus SAV (Estimated $60K-$80K)
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Scott McKenzie 0427 552 898
Christie Nelson 0407 812 904