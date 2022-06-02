AFTER a couple of narrow losses, Breakers coach Bianca Hellmuth-Pask urged her team to focus on a good start against Edithvale-Aspendale.
The team didn’t disappoint with Kelly O’Neill snagging an early goal from the netball courts pocket. She followed up a few minutes later taking the ball from the ruck contest and delivering the Breakers second from virtually the same spot.
The home side made the most of the momentum with Sunday Brisbane and Immy Bradford getting in on the action.
In perfect conditions, the Breakers utilised their pace with Courtney Fletcher at half back and Carly Heislers on the wing, providing plenty of run and carry.
Jenna Russo had clean skills around the stoppage and hit her targets all game.
The second half was a lot closer with Edi-Asp kicking their first goal for the match, and the Breakers adding just three more goals to their tally.
Under more the pressure the defence end held strong with first season players Tracey Johnson, Rachel Cameron and Aimee Beck shutting the ball down nicely on the last line of defence.
Final Score: Breakers 12.12-84 def Edithvale-Aspendale 1.1-7
Best: Jenna Russo, Kelly O’Neill, Imogen Bradford, Courtney Fletcher, Chelsea Connell and Sunday Brisbane.
Goals: Kelly O’Neill 5, Imogen Bradford 3, Sunday Brisbane 2, Tracey Johnson and Kate Caughey.
Luncheon success
The Breakers topped off a great performance on the field with fantastic Women in Sport Luncheon.
A long time in the making (with a number of postponements due to COVID) the event was well received with guest speakers Change our Game ambassador Monique Hanley, and Alison Drennan, from the AFLW Gold Coast Suns entertaining the crowd.
Monique, a former professional cyclist spoke about gender equity in sport and her role in campaigning for equal prize money in women’s cycling.
While Ali gave an overview of her experience across a number of sports both in Australia and the US, providing an insight into footy at the Women’s AFL level.
Both speakers emphasised the Breakers core values of making footy accessible, affordable and fun for everyone to participate and the value of creating female leaders, who not only help the club to run well but are also able to transfer those skills into their personal and professional lives.
The Breakers are at Dalyston again this weekend – Sunday, June 5 – at 11am against Karingal.