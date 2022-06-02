ADMIRED clubman and captain Jacob Byrnes reached a special milestone on Saturday, notching up his 300th game for Stony Creek in its home match against Foster.
Byrnes has strong family connections to the club where his father and uncle played, and brother Lucas continues to represent the Lions in the reserves.
Jacob has played his entire career, from his junior days, at Stony Creek, having won a club Best & Fairest in the thirds (under 18s).
Formerly playing on a halfback flank, he is now a focal point for his teammates at centre half forward, although he briefly returned to the backline earlier this season.
The senior assistant coach and 2009 premiership player is renowned for his hard work and commitment to the club and gives his all every time he pulls on a Lions jumper.
“He’s one of those rough and tumble get in and get the job done kind of blokes,” the club’s media liaison officer Josh Brown said.
Stony Creek football manager and player Dylan Zuidema spoke of Byrnes’ loyalty to the Lions.
“He’s always been a club first person because he’s had the opportunities to leave to play a higher standard of football,” Zuidema said.
He noted that while Byrnes has enjoyed successful times at the club, he’s stuck around through the periods when the team has struggled.
Byrnes was hard at the footy as always on Saturday, albeit with limited opportunities given Foster was in control of proceedings for much of the day.
With the veteran player still in his early 30s, Lions supporters are likely to enjoy seeing Byrnes continue to play a crucial role in the seniors for a few more seasons.
Off the field, Byrnes is a workhorse around the club, marking the lines on the ground for every home game, a job he now shares with Zuidema.
It was a huge day for Stony Creek, with reserves player Damian ‘Pig’ Burge bringing up his 200th game and kicking three goals in a big win.