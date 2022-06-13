THE humble Iceberg lettuce might be anything from $5.50 to prohibitively expensive $10 each in local supermarkets at the moment.
However, while some of the fast-food outlets have opted to use cabbage, or a blend of the two, cabbage and lettuce, to keep input prices down, most of our local cafés are sticking with the ingredients their customers are looking for in their sandwiches and salads.
“Everything has gone up, not just the lettuces, which makes it pretty difficult, but we’re sticking with our suppliers, and I think our customers appreciate that,” said a spokesperson for the popular Kilcunda General Store.
Certainly, that’s the case as far as Colin ‘Cowboy’ McKenzie is concerned, grabbing a bite for lunch after picking up his mail last Wednesday.
“They do a good job here. Happy to support them,” said Cowboy as he chomped into a salad roll with a mix of lettuce and baby spinach.
But local café owners acknowledge something has got to give with all their food ingredients going up, not to mention power costs, and wages, and they’ve reluctantly agreed that there will have to be a lift in prices across their menus soon.
There are plenty of good news stories, though, from South Gippsland food producers including the dairy farmers enjoying better milk prices and the on-going strength of the beef and lamb markets. Another of them is Schreurs family vegetable farm out at Middle Tarwin, although, they too have had their weather challenges in the past few weeks.
“It’s one of the wettest Mays they’ve had here, we’re told, which I imagine is saying something and we’ve copped quite a bit of hail damage to our baby spinach in the past few weeks,” said Adam Schreurs, out on a harvester on Monday this week.
“It’s not all that presentable but given the shortage of supply of just about everything, we’ve still got a buyer for that from a food processor which is good.
“We don’t do a lot at this time of the year because it can be wet, and we’re just getting our first fine day today in weeks but we’re still picking celery and leaks at the moment.
“The celery has a few marks from the hail but it’s still quite good and the leaks sell well through the winter so they’re going out to the supermarkets at the moment as well.”
In the seven years that the highly experienced vegetable growers have been established at Middle Tarwin, they’ve gone from strength to strength with the hectares they have planted out and people employed.
“Yes, we love it here. It’s a great part of the world,” says Adam.
They’ll be one of the Gippsland vegetable growers helping to fill the breach until the hard-pressed growers of northern NSW and southern Queensland can get back on track after the floods.