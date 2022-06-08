IN WHAT is welcome news for many Cape Paterson residents, a planning scheme which proposed to rezone approximately 53 hectares of land for residential development has been revoked.
The amendment, C136, would have seen Farming Zone land rezoned to General Residential, which applied to the entire northern area of Cape Paterson along Seaward Drive.
Earlier this week, it was revealed the amendment had lapsed, as it had not been adopted within two years of the initial exhibition period.
The Minister for Planning published a notice explaining the amendment has lapsed in the Government Gazette, dated June 6, 2022.
“To rezone this land a new planning scheme amendment must be prepared. To date, we have not received any new requests to prepare an amendment for this land.”
A large portion of the Cape Paterson community had been staunchly opposed to it during the consultation period, with 362 of 417 submissions against the proposal.
“This is good news and will be welcomed by the many Cape Paterson residents and ratepayers who believe any plans for development to the north of the village will irretrievably alter its character, threaten native wildlife and destroy what they and many others love about this corner of the Bass Coast,” Save Cape Paterson spokesperson San Muller said.
“However, we still need to see the settlement boundary returned to its Seaward Drive position through the ongoing Distinctive Area and Landscape (DAL) process and protected under legislation. “Unless that boundary is brought back, we will inevitably face further threats to Cape Paterson.”
Resident Cheryl Padgett also added they will continue to have conversations with councillors, politicians and the community to try protect the town for future generations.
“However, without that boundary change, we will always have the possibility of another rezoning application,” she said.
“We need to see this protection in place once and for all. We are currently seeking signatures on a letter to Dan Andrews, calling on him to ensure the boundary is brought back to Seaward Drive.”
During 2019, Bass Coast was declared a DAL, which then required the preparation of a SPP and the development of a long-term vision and strategies to protect the distinctive areas.
While also introducing protected settlement boundaries for townships.
Consultation on the draft SPP has closed, with the government now reviewing feedback.
This will inform the final draft SSP, which once prepared, will be provided to Bass Coast Shire and other public entities and Ministers responsible for those entities for endorsement.
Once all endorsements are received, the Minister for Planning will write to the Governor in Council and seek approval of the SPP.