IT WAS the police and the community working together at its best on Wednesday this week in Cowes when the alleged wrongdoing of a “Gang of Youths” from Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs was stopped in its tracks.
According to those directly involved in the incident, the gang of youths stole alcohol from at least two licensed premises in the town, continuing in their brazen activity even after being challenged by store staff.
It has been reported, the same group of youths, who had reportedly rented a house in the town via an online accommodation booking service, also hit other commercial premises in the town between Tuesday, June 7 and Wednesday, June 8.
They also allegedly caused damage to the rented house.
A local business operator, who asked to remain anonymous, said he had been alerted to the potential for trouble by staff at a chain supermarket in Cowes, and was ready when some members of the group attended his store on Wednesday.
“Members of the community were already aware of the general area they (the alleged offenders) were staying in and after what happened on Wednesday, were able to get that down to a particular street,” said a spokesperson.
It is understood that a business operator went so far as to follow the youths, at a distance, in an effort to narrow down their whereabouts.
“I’ve got to say, the police response was outstanding,” said the spokesperson.
“The police in Cowes were contacted and they were there in five or six minutes.
“I understand police conducted surveillance of the area and were able to make contact with the individuals involved.
“There’s a lot of comment locally, from time to time, about whether police are or are not in attendance at Cowes, but this is exactly how it’s supposed to work.
“Something happens and members of the community can dial ‘000’ or contact the local police and expect that there will be someone at Cowes or on patrol in the Phillip Island area who can attend to that problem.
“The size of the resident population on Phillip Island and the consistent number of visitors to the area warrants that now,” he said.
“They were here in a matter of minutes. Our CCTV video was in order, and they were able to take immediate action. We got all of our stock back and the police wrapped it up.”
It has been reported that the gang arrived in Cowes by public transport, but that the individuals involved were reluctant to provide their names and home addresses to police until they were transferred to the Wonthaggi Police Station for processing.
It has been further reported that they were later put on a bus and sent back to where they came from, with the actions of Cowes community members and the prompt response by police resulting in the best possible outcome.
Police statement
The official police report is as follows:
“Two men have been charged following a theft in Cowes on Wednesday, June 8.
“It is alleged they stole bottles of alcohol from a business on Thompson Avenue about 12.50pm.
“A 28-year-old Point Cooke man and a 20-year-old Collingwood man were arrested nearby.
“They were both charged with theft.
“They have been released on bail to appear at Dandenong on 13th October.
“Police have also received reports of damage to a property on Wyndham Avenue in Cowes. That matter is currently being investigated.”