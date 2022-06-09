DALYSTON Football Netball Club will welcome their new draftee this weekend for their big clash with Garfield.
With pick four in the Carlton Draft, the Magpies selected 400-game superstar Shaun Burgoyne.
Burgoyne played 407 total games for Port Adelaide and Hawthorn and holds the Indigenous games record.
The 186cm utility won four premierships and kicked 302 goals across his time at AFL level, where he earnt the nickname ‘Silk’ for his precision skillset and flamboyant playstyle.
Dalyston president Andy Thomas hopes Burgoyne bring his ‘silky’ game style when he swaps the brown and gold stripes for black and white ones.
In an interview last week, Thomas admitted the former All-Australian was high on their list on draft night.
“We recognize that West Gippsland is a strong competition and we were looking for someone that would be able to match it,” he said.
“So, to get Shaun, was fantastic for us.”
Having only retired from professional football last year, Burgoyne was an obvious priority pick.
“He’s so versatile, he’s 6ft 1’’, that’s pretty tall for an on-baller in our comp, so he could play anywhere,” Thomas said.
In terms of what position he would deploy his newfound weapon; Thomas kept his cards close to his chest.
“We’re just looking forward to what he brings, whatever we can do to make him enjoy the experience,” he said.
One of eight former AFL greats involved, Burgoyne was selected by Thomas’ Magpies in the inaugural Carlton Draft program.
Commissioned by Brisbane Lions legend and Fox Footy host Jonathan Brown, the Carlton Draft allowed eight struggling Victorian country footy clubs the chance to ‘draft’ an AFL legend.
Thomas held high praise for the initiative.
“It’s a bit like winning a raffle to be honest, when we put in, we didn’t think we were going to win it,” he said.
“The promotion from Carlton Draught and Fox Footy has been so good for all the clubs involved.”
With no football scheduled this weekend for many local clubs such as Leongatha, Wonthaggi and Poowong, Daly’ hopes to make the match a huge event.
“During COVID we’ve had it pretty tough over the last couple of years, and most clubs have, we’re hoping this will give us an injection of enthusiasm,” Thomas said.
“We’re hoping kids come out of the woodwork and start playing sport again.
“As far as we’re concerned that’s one of the most important things we need to do, get our junior numbers going again.”
Bringing in the AFL’s Indigenous games recorder holder is certainly one way to get more juniors involved, but the club aren’t looking at stopping there.
There will be food trucks and live music on the day to create a true event like atmosphere, something Thomas was excited to explain.
“We’re trying to make a big day of it, as it’s the long weekend in June we’ll be able to attract a crowd,” he said.
The unmissable contest between the 10th and 12th teams on the West Gippsland League table will be broadcast by Fox Footy adding to the atmosphere.
Garfield travel down the highway following last week’s loss to IK, they will be desperate to spoil the show for their first win of the season.
Dalyston come in after a loss to Cora Lynn on the road, looking to grab their second win on the season, with ‘Silk’ at their disposal to urge on their young side.
Thomas mentioned the importance of Burgoyne in mentoring the young Magpies lineup.
“It’s going to be enormous, last week we debuted Jaxon Foon, he’s only 16, he would’ve been eight or nine watching him on the TV, so now getting the opportunity to play with him is fantastic,” he said.
Burgoyne’s insight will be invaluable for the ‘Pies, who are missing star forward Adam Amin, who is away on international cricket duties.
Burgoyne will pull on the black and white stripes at 2pm on Saturday, June 11, at Dalyston Recreation Reserve and is sure to entertain Dalyston and Hawthorn fans alike.