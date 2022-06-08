TWO “distressing” attacks by dogs in the South Gippsland Shire have had their sequel in the Korumburra Magistrate’s Court recently, prompting the council to highlight the issue to the community.
In both cases, the owners of the dogs have been handed significant financial penalties and the victims, a traumatic experience.
The South Gippsland Shire Council has issued the following statement:
“At a court hearing last week, two dog owners pleaded guilty to charges related to dog attacks.
“One of the cases related to ‘Walter’, a Tasmanian Smithfield, that was impounded by South Gippsland Shire Council’s Local Laws team after biting a visitor in his home. The woman required several stitches and was hospitalised for three days due to infection. It was the third proven attack by the animal.
“The owner entered a plea of guilty for Dog Attack causing non-serious injury (to a person) and was fined $1200 with an additional $4500 in costs payable to Council.
“A conviction was recorded and the owner agreed to have the dog declared dangerous. The declaration limits Walter’s interactions with the general public to ensure the public’s safety.
“The second case involved a German Shepard that broke free from its owner’s lead and went into the front yard of a nearby property where it attacked a small Jack Russell.
“The Jack Russell was shaken vigorously before its owner was able to use a broom to separate the animals. The Jack Russell was transported to an after-hours vet where it was treated for a deep wound.
“The owner entered a plea of guilty for Dog Attack causing serious injury (to another dog) and allowing a dog to be at large. No conviction was recorded but the owner was issued with a Good Behaviour Bond and ordered to cover the $2214 vet bill and Council costs of $129.30.”
South Gippsland Shire Council CEO, Kerryn Ellis, has urged dog owners to look after their animals, to always have them under control and to ensure they aren’t able to get out and cause these “distressing” problems.
“Dog attacks are distressing for everyone, so I am glad that these cases are now closed,” Ms Ellis said.
“South Gippsland is home to many passionate dogowners and nobody wants to see a situation where a person, or animal is harmed.
“It is a privilege to own a pet – we need to ensure they are well looked after and that we do everything possible to be kind and responsible owners.”
Council encourages responsible pet ownership to avoid encounters such as the above and to ensure public safety. You can find out more at: www.southgippsland.vic.gov.au/animals