THIS attractive family residence is a winning combination.
It boasts a parents lounge and zoned master suite with a walk-in robe and large ensuite with a double shower and double vanity.
The three other bedrooms feature built-in robes.
There is a large, sun-filled family living zone adjacent to the modern kitchen with butler’s pantry and 900mm gas cooker.
There is gas ducted heating throughout, plus a family bathroom and separate laundry.
And there is direct access to the house from the double garage with auto door.
Outside, there is a large alfresco for entertaining, landscaped gardens and secure yard for the kids to play plus side access for the trailer or small boat/caravan.
Take advantage of builder’s guarantee and a terrific position amongst other quality new homes. Inspections by appointment.
82 Fuller Road, Wonthaggi
For Sale $729,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Cal Nation 0439 334 163
Mick Chambers 0418 349 783