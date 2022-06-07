KILCUNDA-Bass came away with a stirring 42-point win over their higher ranked opponent, Bunyip, at Bass on Saturday on the back of a master class by Panthers’ forward Taylor Gibson.
He ended the day with nine of the team’s tally of thirteen including a match-winning haul of six in the second quarter when he had the ball on a string.
Where he had previously kicked four goals in his five other appearances for Killy-Bass this season, everything clicked for Gibson on Saturday, whether it was leading up strongly to good passes or getting on the end of good ground play, he was the right man in the right place.
But, as coach Lee Rowe enthused in the rooms afterwards, the team played with confidence, determination and skill throughout.
“They really cracked in today, the best I’ve seen. Our tackle pressure was the best all year and our ball use was a lot better as well. By getting numbers to the contest and providing good options, they were able to play with a lot more confidence.
“You don’t like to single blokes out and Gibbo has had a great day, but he was well supported too with pressure, attack on the ball and plenty of good opportunities.”
Dale Gawley in the ruck, and onballers Nathan Foote and Chris McKay, were part of a winning midfield group and with the likes of Marcus Baxter providing good support up forward and Daniel Mock, Cam McKenzie, Darcy Clay and co easily sweeping the ball clear in defence, it was mostly going the Panthers’ way.
Kicking with the wind, Bunyip actually led at the end of a dour first quarter, but they could have had more for their efforts than 2.4 to 1.2 as Killy-Bass applied a full-court-press.
It broke open in the second, with Gibson unstoppable and the team playing with developing confidence.
Bunyip apparently had several first-choice players out with COVID and the flu and it showed with their skill levels down.
They got back into the game with a three goal to nil third term, but Killy-Bass really came to play in the last, attacking strongly for a string of points before they finally got the goals ticking over again.
Jack Soroczynski banged it forward to where Gawley put up the big dukes for a mark. He cranked up a bomb, aimed at the right-hand point post which sailed through the middle on a strengthening breeze.
Some hard work by Daniel Mock, and a terrific tackle in the centre got the ball going Killy-Bass’ way again and Gibson led up before kicking number eight.
He well and truly iced the game with a much easier shot, his ninth midway through.
Bunyip Jason Williams got a consolation goal at the end, after a defensive error by Bass but it took nothing away from the Panthers’ stirring win.