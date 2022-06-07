FOR the fifth consecutive year, Australian Eggs is asking the public to take part in a large-scale research study to inform a national conversation about the future of the egg industry.
Australians consume over 17 million eggs each day, so it’s important for the industry and egg farmers to understand and respond to the community’s opinions on the things that matter to them.
The research is being conducted by engagement science company Voconiq, which was spun out of Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO.
The research will explore community attitudes towards the egg industry across a broad range of topics, including food security, biosecurity, traceability, animal welfare and environmental impacts.
Dr Kieren Moffat, Voconiq CEO, said this fifth year of research will build on the previous findings from 2018 to 2021, to examine and understand the community’s changing views and priorities, and provide a solid indication of the public’s trust in the Australian egg industry.
“More than 33,000 Australians have contributed to this research program over the past four years, providing a deeper understanding on what the community values in and from the egg industry,” Dr Moffat said.
“Sustainability is a major issue globally and it is important that the egg industry remains focused on how it fits into this growing movement. The research program has always been linked to the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals and in 2022 we will be working to draw these links out more explicitly in the context of egg production.
“We encourage Australians who want to have a voice on issues related to the egg industry to take part in the public open survey, as the data collected will be shared with Australian Eggs to shape their agenda and priorities over the coming years.”
The research is the fifth annual cycle of community engagement to inform the Australian Eggs Sustainability Framework.
To participate in the research, go to https://www.australianeggs.org.au/what-we-do/sustainable-production/sustainability-framework
The survey closes on Monday, June 20, 2022.