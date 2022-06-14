A 22-year-old female driver had to be winched to safety on Monday (June 13) morning at Dalyston-Glen Forbes Road, Glen Forbes.
Emergency services stated the driver was coming around the bend in her vehicle and continued straight down a steep embankment.
The vehicle became logged in the trees and the driver was able to self-extricate.
However, after exiting the vehicle, the woman lost her footing and rolled 30 meters further down the embankment.
CFA and SES assisted with the rescue and winched her to safety before she was taken by ambulance to Dandenong Hospital.