MOTORSPORT Australia regrets to advise the June round of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships has been cancelled.
With the event initially scheduled for June 24-26, at Phillip Island, some categories that were expected to be part of the event are now no longer able to take part.
As such, with limited competitors and categories, the event was no longer viable and unfortunately had to be cancelled.
Categories that were still able to compete will have their cancelled round incorporated into future Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships events, with schedules to be confirmed in the coming weeks.
Motorsport Australia director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations Michael Smith said the decision was a difficult one, but had to be made now to allow teams, categories and competitors the opportunity to adjust schedules and travel plans.
“We thank everyone involved in the preparation for the event as well as our categories, and our loyal partners, for their support of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships,” Smith said.
“We’d also like to thank Destination Phillip Island and the Federal Government for their support of both Phillip Island events in 2022, including the terrific event held in March which saw a bumper crowd at the Island to see some great racing.
“With many categories already having been part of that first event in March, there wasn’t an opportunity or desire for those who had already raced at the Island this year to return to fill the gaps that had been left in the event schedule by those categories that were unable to compete.
“As such, the event is not able to continue, and we will work closely with our category managers to find additional racing opportunities later in the year for those who had planned to be part of this Shannons round.”
Anyone who had booked tickets to the June Phillip Island event will be contacted and offered a refund as soon as possible.