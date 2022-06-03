HOPES of a tight and entertaining top-of-the table clash were dashed, with Leongatha recording a thumping 94-point win over Moe in front of the Parrots’ home crowd.
While Leongatha was the better side from the outset, and for most of the game, the Lions were decimated by injury throughout, starting the final term with no remaining bench players.
The Parrots set up a solid platform for their win with a terrific opening term that won praise from coach Trent McMicking.
“It’s a 22-man effort and it’s absolutely fantastic,” he told his players at the first break, with Leongatha already 37 points up.
McMicking aptly described his side’s first quarter tackling and forward pressure as ‘elite’.
While the Parrots were easily the better team to that point, Moe had its moments, managing some impressive passages of play, but Leongatha’s defence ensured they came to little, with the Lions mustering just a couple of behinds for the stanza.
Leongatha’s dominance continued in the second quarter with the Parrots seizing a 62-point advantage by the long break.
Josh Hopkins was impressive for the home side, with Tom Marriott also a major factor in establishing the Parrot’s first half dominance.
Jack Hume was in the action early, booting a couple of goals in the first eight minutes of the match to set the positive tone for Leongatha.
Justin Pellicano’s efforts in the ruck combined with his aggressive attack on footy and opponent showed Leongatha’s desire to win.
However, Moe displayed commendable fight in the third term, with Declan Keilty one of the Lions providing spark up forward.
Moe lifted from the moment the quarter commenced and were in charge for much of it, but couldn’t land enough hits on the scoreboard to apply real pressure to Leongatha.
While Leongatha slightly extended its half time lead by three quarter time, that was a poor reflection of the third term, with the Parrots slotting three time-on goals.
Although Moe kept trying in the final term, its inability to rotate players was taking its toll, with Leongatha capitalising with five goals to one.
The Parrots were determined not to ease off in the final term after a calm but honest address from McMicking at the last change.
“It was pretty ordinary stuff,” McMicking said, while acknowledging his team still fared ok on the scoreboard.
Aaron Heppell was one of those leading the way for the victorious Parrots, not only creating plenty of opportunities for teammates with his tenacious and creative play but booting four goals.
While Pellicano managed just one major, his confidence and ability to take on opponents helped bring teammates into the game.
Young small forward Ned Hanily again impressed for the high-flying Parrots, kicking a goal and being named in the winner’s best.
While Moe found a few avenues to goal, no player managed more than a single major for the Lions.
Trent Baldi and Matthew Heywood were prominent for the beaten side.