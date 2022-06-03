WONTHAGGI celebrated the 150th senior game of star player and captain Aiden Lindsay in style, defeating Bairnsdale by 55 points, with Lindsay instrumental in the win.
He booted four goals to be Power’s most prolific scorer for the day.
Lindsay started his career at Wonthaggi in the under 13s, going on to play great football at Gippsland Power and Casey.
Representing Wonthaggi at senior level, he’s won 6 Best & Fairest awards, and a league MVP.
He became a premiership player in 2008, and has been captain of the seniors since 2017.
“Aiden is the ultimate professional and leads by example always, and as a player he is tough and determined and brings his teammates into the game through his ability to win contested football,” Wonthaggi coach Jarryd Blair said.
Blair said everyone at the club is grateful for Lindsay’s ongoing commitment.
While the spotlight was on Lindsay on Saturday, Jordan Staley, Harry Dawson and Andrew Murray also did damage around the big sticks for the winning side, notching a couple of majors apiece.
Murray featured on Wonthaggi’s best players list, behind Ryan Sparkes, and Lindsay.
Playing bottom-placed Bairnsdale, it was a crucial win for Wonthaggi to stay in touch with most of the teams above it and to keep the chasing pack at bay.
Wonthaggi sits fifth on the ladder.
After suffering two narrow defeats in a row, the home side was determined not to give the Redlegs a look in, with Power switched on from the outset.
Wonthaggi fans saw their side leap out to a 6-goal lead by quarter time, keeping Bairnsdale goalless for the opening term.
Bairnsdale showed pluck after the break, narrowly winning the second term, but Wonthaggi stepped up its performance after halftime to put the contest beyond doubt with a dominant third-term display.
That set up a commanding 47-point lead for Power heading into the last quarter.
While Wonthaggi could manage only a wayward 2.8(20) for the final term, Bairnsdale could register just two scores during that period, albeit maximum ones.
Bairnsdale coach Logan Austin, and Austin Hodge were the Redlegs’ best, with Brayden McCarrey’s pair of majors making him the beaten side’s only multiple goalscorer.
Five other Redlegs managed a goal apiece.