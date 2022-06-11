THE owners of Wonthaggi’s McDonalds Restaurant have applied to the Bass Coast Shire Council for a permit to significantly increase the size of their Graham Street store, from 156m2 to a combined total floor area of 496 square metres; more than three times the existing floor size.
Of that approximately 228 square metres will be available to the public, to accommodate 119 internal seats, McCafe preparation and service area, drive-thru service and preparation area, plus you get a party room with that, playground and sales service and preparation area and new toilets.
It’s going to be a double quarter pounder with cheese meal!
Two staff change rooms and a staff shower will also be added.
And it looks like being McHappy Days for the developers with the Council indicating it will approve the application, subject to 38 conditions, despite a number of people objecting to the project.
The applicant sent notices to 80 property owners and occupiers in the area, as well as posting notices on the site and as a result, there were 13 submissions received.
The objectors raised such things as increased traffic flow in Graham Street, creating further problems at the central roundabout. They said the 24/7 carpark next to the residential area was a concern while they claimed the two entrances and three exits would be a danger to pedestrians and scooters using the footpath.
Others were worried about noise, smell and litter. They said fencing of the site created a blind spot. They also said there were no parking places to accommodate caravans and trailers.
The objections have been addressed by the council in its meeting agenda for the Wednesday, June 15 council meeting.
As well as expanding the size of the restaurant, McDonalds will alter the layout of the carpark and access to the site as a result of adding the vacant block next door, at 183 Graham Street, to the existing site at 177-181 Graham Street.
If approved, the extensive project will include partial demolition within the existing site, including the removal of the existing car parking spaces and associated car park infrastructure along the eastern elevation of the convenience restaurant building; internal landscaping and existing drive-thru infrastructure along the southern boundary; internal and external alterations of the convenience restaurant building on the southern and northern elevations.
The demolition of the existing dwelling and associated outbuildings on 183 Graham Street has already been carried out.
There will be changes to the internal layout and additions on the southern, northern and eastern elevations of the convenience restaurant, to accommodate the new loading and unloading, waste disposal and associated infrastructure.
The existing site layout at 177-181 Graham Street will be altered to provide 21 car spaces, and one accessible car space, 12 bicycle spaces, two (2) lane drive-thru and associated infrastructure, vehicle connection between allotments to through a proposed internal road network.
No changes are proposed to the existing access from the rear lane, Graham Street and Billson Street.
The site layout at 183 will contain a new car park, providing 13 additional car spaces with associated infrastructure, two-way access, internal road infrastructure, newly constructed double footpath crossover to be accessed via Graham Street, and a new one-way access point to the rear laneway.
The external finishes of all facades of the convenience restaurant building will be updated to include combination of metal and timber cladding with paint finishes.
The maximum height of the building will slightly be increased from 6.44 metres to 6.5 metres, as well as the front façade of the building will be increased from 5.29 metres to 6.5 metres.
New advertising signage which comprises business identification, internally illuminated and pole signs to be located within the subject sites.
The Council sets out its reasons for their likely agreement to the plan in this week’s council agenda. They say:
“The proposal will increase the use of the site through the proposed extension of the existing McDonald’s building which will support the local economy as will the proposed works to extend the car parking facilities, the upgrade of the internal road layout and the drive thru facilities will direct traffic from both Graham and Billson Street in an orderly and safe manner. It is therefore considered that the granting of the amendment of the Planning Permit 050926 is supported by Council’s policies.
“It is considered that the proposal will not compromise the characteristic scale of the surrounding area and is considered that it will integrate well with the pattern of development in the combined residential/commercial precinct, which is in accordance with the state and local policies outlined in the relevant PPF.
“It is therefore considered that if the proposed amendment of the Planning Permit 050926 has satisfied the relevant policies of the Planning Policy Framework.”
As part of an effort to reduce the impact on the adjoining residential area, an acoustic fence with varying heights between 1.8 to 2.2 metres will be provided along the eastern boundary of the allotment at 183 Graham Street, this will ensure that any additional noise produced by the traffic on the car park and drive thru is mitigated.