BASS Coast Shire is developing an ambitious $42.2m Tracks and Trails Strategy which identifies 38 new trail projects.
The draft strategy has been released for community feedback and will consolidate council’s multiple tracks and trails program into a single Bass Coast Tracks and Trails Strategy, 2022-2032.
The draft strategy looks to establish township connections through a shire-wide network of strategic tracks and trails that can be used by the community and tourists.
The existing trails network on land managed by the shire currently extends to 167km of recognised trail, comprising 272 discrete trails.
The strategy identifies 38 new trail opportunities to expand the trail network.
New trail projects were assessed based on a set criteria and the overall score each trail received determined the trail priority order and whether trails were classified as high, medium or low priority.
According to the shire, costs indicated are purely construction costs and does not include design, planning or permits.
The total investment needed for new trail projects is $42.2 million, including:
• High Priority – $21.40 million; which includes Wonthaggi to Inverloch Trail, Woolamai to Nyora Rail Trail extension and Cowes to Ventnor Foreshore Trail.
• Medium Priority – $17.3 million; Includes Screw Creek Connection Loop, Coronet Bay to Corinella and Gippsland Odyssey Trail.
• Low Priority – $3.5 million; Includes Glen Forbes Recreation Reserve to Bass Valley Primary, Bass River Trail and Rhyll Inlet to Cowes-Rhyll Road.
The draft strategy also acknowledged that Bass Coast has little public land to accommodate new trails.
“Additionally, a large proportion of the current trail network is located on and managed by other public land managers, such as Parks Victoria and Phillip Island Nature Parks,” the draft states.
“Stakeholders indicated that it will be difficult to connect some parts of the trail network due to private land ownership.”
Council will seek funding from a range of avenues.
For more information and to make a submission, visit engage.basscoast.vic.gov.au/ttstrategy