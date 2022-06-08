by Glenn Sullivan
I GREW up surrounded by the mighty Wonthaggi Blues.
My godfather, Peter Haines, was a club legend in the ‘50s and ‘60s, before I was born.
He played in two premierships on the one day in 1962, captaining the Seconds to a flag and then backing up as 19th man, and getting a run, in the Firsts.
My mum’s best friend married Graham Fraser, a star of the Blues defence in the 1950s and one of a trio of three legendary brothers at the club.
My father used to take me to watch the Blues in finals when I was young.
He told stories of the legendary feats of his great mate Gerry Parker and others.
In 1978 I made the move, training with the Fourths side under the legendary David Pugh.
Pughy would arrange little league games for us fringe players at half time of the Firsts game on a Saturday.
Two decades later I was organising the Blues half time grid games, hosting the AusKickers.
The footy club became my second home.
We had some great juniors and were always competitive.
I rucked in a Fourths grand final but I.K. had a star player who we just couldn’t get past.
In the late ‘90s that “kid”, Brett Lovett, became Blues senior coach after his AFL career was complete.
I returned as a 34-year-old to play when Lovey was the coach.
I had been a spectator for a few years since returning to town but I just wanted to play again.
I loved every moment, playing 70 games of Reserves footy in the final four years of the Blues.
I got on committee, became Secretary and then started my coaching in charge of the Under 14s.
My under 14s team won the final ever premiership cup claimed by the Blues.
I started playing with Blues as an 11-year-old in 1978 and played my final game in 2004 as a 37-year-old (with a big gap in the middle).
I loved the club.
In the past couple of years, I have written the history of this great footy club.
My 290-page book covers every Senior game from 1951 to 2004, but there is much more than that.
Stories about Blues heroes, the Seconds curse and many junior premierships are included in the history.
Blues was always much more than just a Senior footy team.
The book is available for $45.
I can be contacted through the Wonthaggi Historical Society or on email at DeserveSuccessWTS@gmail.com.