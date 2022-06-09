RAIL trail users can once again continue their journey with the renewal of the timber bridge near east of Mouth of Powlett Road, Kilcunda officially completed.
Construction had begun in February this year, and the rail trail has been closed between Mouth of Powlett Road carpark and Station Street, Dalyston throughout construction, with users having to take detours.
The bridge, which has been in service for many years, was severely damaged due to age and wear and tear.
The $640,000 project, which was funded by council, involved the removal and replacement of the existing timber bridge with a pre-cast concrete box culvert bridge.