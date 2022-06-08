AN ELEVEN-year-old umpire is joining the fight and taking the plunge into freezing cold water to raise money for MND research.
Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a condition in which the nerve cells controlling the muscles that enable us to move around, speak, swallow and breathe, fail to work normally and eventually die.
As there is currently no cure for MND, the fight is on to find one, and Oscar is joining the front line.
Dressed in his umpire uniform and with whistle in hand, he will take to the Big Freeze ice slide on Sunday, June 12, where he will represent his beloved South Gippsland Umpires Association.
As part of a family-friendly community event being organised by the San Remo Hotel to raise vital funds for MND research.
As well as the Big Freeze slide there’ll be a variety of activities to help raise as much money as possible for a very serious cause.
These will include an auction for a Melbourne jumper signed by Christian Petracca as well as a Collingwood jumper signed by the team.
Throughout the day there will also be a raffle, Karma Keg and a BBQ.
A great initiative from the San Remo Hotel, the event will mirror the annual Big Freeze event in the AFL which was pioneered by the great Neale Daniher.
One of the biggest events in the AFL calendar, the Big Freeze encourages footy fans of all teams to come together to raise funds for vital research into MND.
To support Oscar and FightMND, you can head to Oscar’s fundraising page: hub.fightmnd.org.au/diy-big-freeze-8/oscar-tuchtan