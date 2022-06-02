LOCATED in a great established street, close to the schools, shops and medical facilities is this lovely brick veneer home.
Situated on 727m2, with an easy to maintain garden, it would be a great permanent home, or a good investment opportunity.
Features of the property include:
• Three bedrooms with built-in robes, two living areas and two bathrooms.
• Master bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite.
• Kitchen boasts a large breakfast bar, electric cooking, and plenty of storage.
• Solid fuel heating and reverse cycle air conditioning.
• Recently installed new floor coverings.
• A lock-up 5.4m x 9.2m shed with concrete and power.
Northerly-facing, solidly built and well presented, this lovely home will not last long!
Call Kellie Thomas 0438 647 449 to arrange your inspection.
13 Valley View Crescent, Leongatha
For Sale $620,000
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Kellie Thomas 0438 647 449