POLICE are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads with wet and wintery conditions set to continue across the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.
The warning comes as Victoria Police today launches Operation Regal, a four-day statewide road policing effort to reduce road trauma and target poor driving behaviour.
With the long weekend identified as a high-risk period on Victorian roads, police will be highly visible and targeting speeding and alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.
There will also be a focus on major arterials and highways heading to the state’s alpine regions, with a high number of visitors anticipated for the official Queen’s Birthday opening weekend of Victoria’s snow season.
With more wintery weather expected to blast the state, police are concerned long weekend travellers could be presented with particularly dangerous driving conditions, including slippery roads and poor visibility.
With 105 lives lost on Victorian roads this year, police are pleading with all road users not to be complacent during this high-risk period.
Pedestrian fatalities have more than doubled, with 16 pedestrian deaths compared with six at the same time last year.
Fatalities on roads in regional Victoria have also increased, with 63 lives lost on country roads compared with 46 at the same time last year.
Despite restrictions limiting travel around the state in 2021, Victoria Police detected almost 5000 traffic infringements over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.
Operation Regal commences Friday, June 10, and concludes on Monday, June 13.
The TAC will also combat fatigue, with TAC Pause Stops set up along major, high-traffic arterial roads:
Saturday, June 11; Balmattum, Jetho, Bungalally
Monday, June 13; Balmattum, Marong, Drouin
The Pause Stop locations will have free coffee and children’s activities.
As of June 9, Gippsland has recorded four fatalities compared to six this time last year.