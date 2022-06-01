PAUL Whelan celebrated a record-breaking 432 games at Korumburra-Bena Football Club at the weekend after equalling the record (431) set 28 years ago by Terry Waycott.
Paul’s love of football started as a child, back in Mordialloc where Paul played his first 100 games (bringing his life tally to 532).
“We grew up in Melbourne and moved to Korumburra in 1988.
“I played for the Thirds in 1989/1990 and we won back-to-back premierships.”
In his senior career, since 1991, Paul excels on the back line.
When Korumburra amalgamated with Bena in 2001, Paul found himself in the history books as the last captain of Korumburra and the first inaugural co-captain of Korumburra-Bena.
Meeting his wife, Melissa, the two welcomed sons Corey (18) and Daniel (15), who have followed in their father’s footsteps, first with Auskick and then up the ranks.
Paul also coached the Thirds to a premiership in 2003, Reserves to runners-up in 2009, and played alongside his brother, Chris, in the senior premiership – one of many highlights within the family over the years.
“Together we also played in the inter-league team; I was full back, he was full forward.”
Paul first retired at 36 from the Seniors with 306 games under his belt, but a comeback in the future wasn’t erased when at 40 years old, Paul returned and has played ever since.
“When I came back in 2014, we won the Reserves premiership – it was definitely a highlight and unexpected.
“I also played in the Senior premiership in 1997 – we celebrate our 25th reunion later this year.
“The camaraderie, the good times and the memories – the journey that you go on.”
Whilst Corey is now playing alongside Paul in the Reserves, it was a very special moment for Daniel (Under 16s) to step up and play in the game.
“I’d like to thank the club for their support throughout the years and on Saturday.
“And thank my family and friends for their support and putting up with aches and pains over the journey.
“I’m close to the finishing line now, I’m 49 in September.”
Want to play alongside other like-minded footballers? Korumburra-Bena Football Netball Club are looking for new members.